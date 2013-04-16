Tough love? Tyrese Gibson is on the defense after an interview with All Hip Hop was released on April 9 that included his harsh criticism of people who are overweight.

During his interview with the music site about his new documentary A Black Rose That Grew Through Concrete, Gibson, 34 was asked, "What kind of responsibility do you feel as an entertainer, you have to inspire people to live healthier lifestyles?"

"No two situations are the same. If you are fat and nasty and you don't like the way you look, do something about it. It's simple," the singer-turned-actor replied. Continuing his no-holds-barred rant, he said, "When you take a shower and you put your fat, nasty body in the shower and by the time you get out, the mirrors are all steamed up so you don't look at what you did to yourself. That may sound offensive or insensitive but ultimately, you are big as hell because you have earned that s--t. You worked your a-- off to eat everything in sight to get big as hell."

"If you got a problem with the way you look, then you need to do something about it," he added. "Excuses sound best to the people that's making them up."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gibson was quickly met with angry backlash online via Twitter. Gibson took to his Twitter acount on April 11 in an attempt to clarify his comments. "I look online now my words get twisted about plus size women? It's unreal out here," he wrote. "Why would I? Really? Never mind... God Bless you!"

"I'm not apologizing for what I said I'm apologizing for the bad choice of wording and execution of my point around obesity," Gibson continued. "Y'all seen my documentary, I was brought in this world from a plus size mother and my sisters are plus size as well . . . I am concerned always!"

Gibson, who self-directed and narrated his new documentary about his life and humble beginnings, also tweeted, "We always associate addictions to cocaine, Heroin, and or alcoholic abuse . . . Food is the No. 1 addiction in America."

"This is what happens when you decide to not just be an artist or an actor but use your heart," he opined. "It creates controversy and unwanted energy."

