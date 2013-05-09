Seems like Tiger Woods and Tyson Beckford had a better time on Monday night than Gwyneth Paltrow! The golfer, 37, and sexy male model, 42, became instant BFFs during the Met Gala after party held at NYC Standard Hotel -- as attested by surprisingly raucous photos of the twosome taken inside the star-studded bash.

"Yeah, that was the first time we ever met," Beckford explained to E! News of Woods, who chose the event as his first public outing with girlfriend Lindsey Vonn. "But by the end of the night it just seemed like we had known each other forever!"

Despite Woods' checkered past, Beckford was nothing but impressed. "He was so nice," the hunk gushed. "I saw him earlier [at the Metropolitan Museum of Art] with Anna Wintour and I told him, You inspired me to start playing golf at an early age,' and he was like ‘Really?!' so he was kind of surprised. So I shook his hand and I said ‘See you guys later' and I ran into him at the afterparty and we started dancing and he started dancing and you know, we just had a good time. A really nice time."

Beckford, who brought love Shanina Shaik as his date, was seen hitting the dance floor with the golfing legend inside the Standard. "We were getting down, man; he's so funny . . . We were dancing to 2Chainz and some old-school hip hop and Big Daddy Kane."

And although a tipsy Woods later took a fall as he left the bash, Beckford said he was impressed with Woods and his girlfriend.

"It seemed like they had been together for a lot longer than what we know," he marveled of Woods and Vonn, 28. "We couldn't tell they're athletes. You know how athletes have a certain way that they act, but these guys were like a couple who had been together for a few years. Really relaxed, really cool, just really enjoying the atmosphere. They were very at home amongst all the beautiful people."

