LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mike Tyson has married for a third time, two weeks after his 4-year-old daughter died in a tragic treadmill accident.

La Bella Wedding Chapel owner Shawn Absher told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the former heavyweight boxing champion and his bride wed Saturday night in a private ceremony.

County marriage records in Las Vegas show the 42-year-old Tyson and 32-year-old Lakiha Spicer got a marriage license about 30 minutes before their ceremony. She is not the mother of Exodus Tyson, who died in May.

The girl suffocated after she either slipped or put her head in the loop of a cord hanging under a treadmill's console at the Phoenix home where she lived with her mother and brother.