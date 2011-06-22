Mike Tyson has teamed up with famed filmmaker Spike Lee and the creator of "Entourage" to produce a TV drama loosely based on the boxing legend's early life.

The former fighting champion, who has moved into show business in recent years with roles in "The Hangover" movie and its sequel, has created a new TV show called "Da Brick," which focuses on the experiences of a young, black boxer growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

Lee is on board to direct the project, and "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin has revealed the idea came when Tyson filmed a 2010 cameo appearance in the comedy-drama series, which is based on the early experience of actor Mark Wahlberg.

Ellin tells Deadline.com, "That's when Mike asked me, why don't (you) do with my life what we did with Mark's life. The initial idea was Entourage meets The Wire, an edgy story about an up-and-coming boxer and his crew that is much more dramatic than Entourage."