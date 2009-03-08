LONDON (AP) -- Irish rock band U2 has announced concert dates for a European tour.

The first stop will be Barcelona, Spain, on June 30. It's the band's first stadium concert since 2006 and follows the release last month of the group's 12th studio album, "No Line on the Horizon."

U2's Web site on Monday listed London, Milan, Italy, and Paris as other stops on the tour.

The band says it will head to North America after the European performances. The first stop on that leg of the tour is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Chicago.

U2 says 85 percent of the concert tickets will cost under $120, with many going for half that or less.