SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) -- U2 shook a small Massachusetts city and riled up a core of rabid fans when it gave a private concert in a venue a tiny fraction of the size of the stadiums it plans to fill later this year.

The Irish rock band played the 1,000-seat Somerville Theater in Davis Square on Wednesday night as fans swarmed the area, looking for a way into the show or for just a glimpse of the musicians.

The group played five songs, four from its new album, "No Line on the Horizon." It started off the set with the new song "Get on Your Boots."

U2 was big in the Boston area before it was big everywhere, and it played the Paradise club in Boston in 1980 during its first North American tour.