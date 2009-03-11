Entertainment Tonight -- The Irish rockers have scored their seventh No. 1 album, trailing the Beatles and the Rolling Stones by earning a distinguished Billboard record. U2's impressive debut also knocks out country music starlet Taylor Swift from the coveted position. Read on to see where Swift's Fearless landed on the charts.

U2's No Line on the Horizon, selling 484,00 copies last week, is the band's seventh No. 1 album on The Billboard 200, making them the artist with the third-most No. 1s after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, says Billboard. U2 ties legendary rock band Led Zeppelin for the third-place honor.

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift's chart-topping album was bumped down to the No. 2 spot, selling 52,000 albums for the week.

Bono and the boys' "Kiss the Future" tour kicks off June 30 in Barcelona and is slated to rock on until the fall of 2010.