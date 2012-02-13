LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Even dog actors can get awards in Tinseltown, and five pooches collected prizes at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards.

The ceremony Monday at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel proceeded like a traditional Hollywood-style awards show. Actors including "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette and "Hot in Cleveland" star Wendie Malick presented trophies for the best dog performances on the big and small screens.

Uggie, the four-legged star of "The Artist," was named top dog in a movie. His owner-trainer, Omar Von Muller, was on hand to accept the award.

The event drew other stars of "The Artist" as well as studio representatives and major media outlets. The hour-long ceremony walked a fine line between being a farce of an awards show and a real recognition of dog and trainer achievements.