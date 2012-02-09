LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Oscars aren't until Feb. 26, but winners of the Pawscars are already celebrating.

The American Humane Association, which advocates for animals on film and TV sets, announced the top animals Thursday being honored with Pawscar awards.

Uggie, the four-legged star of "The Artist," was named best scene stealer. Fellow Jack Russell terrier Cosmo, whose thoughts were communicated through subtitles in "Beginners," won best animal speaking role.

"War Horse" was recognized for "best perception versus reality" for a scene that shows the title horse becoming entangled in barbed wire that was actually made from soft rubber.

Other winners include "Dolphin Tale," "We Bought a Zoo" and "Mr. Popper's Penguins."

The Pawscars are among an emerging breed of awards honoring animal actors. The Golden Collar dog awards will be presented next week.

