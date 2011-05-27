Get ready for a very handsome, little, chico!

Bing even more: Actress Ana Ortiz and husband Noah Lebenzon are expecting their second child -- and it's going to be a boy!

The "Ugly Betty" alum, 40, broke the news to Latina.com Thursday night. She and musician Lebenzon are already proud parents to a little girl, Paloma, who turns two in June.

Married since 2007, the couple are "are trying to come up with some names that we can agree on "for their son-to-be, she told Latina.

The baby's name "has to be Spanish," she said, but something non-speakers can pronounce without mauling. Suggestions? "I'm open."

The star just wrapped up a multi-episode arc on HBO's "Hung," and her pregnancy hasn't been written into the show. "They are shooting around it," she said. "It's been an interesting journey."

