LONDON (AP) — Veteran British broadcaster Alan Whicker, known for his globe-spanning travel shows over a career spanning 60 years, has died. He was 87.

His spokeswoman, Siobhan Connors, said Whicker had been suffering from bronchial pneumonia. She said he died at his home on the Channel Island of Jersey early Friday.

Whicker served with the British Army in Italy in World War II and later became a war correspondent. He joined the BBC in 1957 with the "Tonight" program, but soon after launched his "Whicker's World" series, which made him a household name.

"Whicker's World," a documentary program that ran from 1959 to 1990, showed the broadcaster traveling the globe and probing private worlds of the rich and famous.

Whicker is survived by his longtime partner Valerie Kleeman.