Katie Hopkins, a newspaper columnist and a one-time contestant on the United Kingdom's version of "The Apprentice," thinks there are too many elderly people in her country, and she has a non-conventional idea as to how to fix it: on-demand euthanasia.

"We just have far too many old people," the controversial columnist for The Sun said, adding, "It's ridiculous to be living in a country where we can put dogs to sleep but not people."

Her comments came during an interview with Radio Times magazine's Michael Buerk. When asked her solution to what she deems is over-population, she said, "easy, euthanasia vans - just like ice-cream vans - that would come to your home."

The former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant added: "It would all be perfectly charming. They might even have a nice little tune they'd play. I mean this genuinely. I'm super-keen on euthanasia vans."

"We need to accept that just because medical advances mean we can live longer," she said, "it's not necessarily the right thing to do."

The comments, not surprisingly, have caused outrage. Controversy is old hat for her, though.

Never one to hold her tongue, Katie's population control comments come shortly after she used fairly extreme language against migrants in a column she wrote in the Sun entitled "Rescue boats? I'd use gunships to stop migrants." She described migrants as "cockroaches" and "feral humans." The column prompted UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein to denounce Katie.

She said she regretted some of those comments, but she stopped short of apologizing for them.

Her views in the past have sparked outrage. She once opined that separating children in the classroom based on how smart they were is a good idea. She did not apologize from those comments either.

Next month, she will launch a show on TLC UK called, "If Katie Hopkins Ruled The World."