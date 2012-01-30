LONDON (AP) -- The only movie ever banned in Britain for blasphemy has finally been approved for distribution, 23 years after it was outlawed.

The experimental short "Visions of Ecstasy" features scenes of Jesus being seduced on the cross.

In 1989 Britain's film censors refused to give it a rating — a requirement for legal distribution — on the grounds that a fantasy scene in which St. Teresa of Avila sexually caresses the Christ could constitute blasphemous libel.

Blasphemy was abolished as an offense in 2008 and on Tuesday the British Board of Film Classification gave Nigel Wingrove's 19-minute film an 18 rating, meaning it may be viewed by adults.

The board acknowledged the film would be "deeply offensive to some viewers," but said it did not breach any current British laws.