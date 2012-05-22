LONDON (AP) -- Britain's judiciary says that a 21-year-old sentenced last week for hacking into a U.S.-based Facebook account accessed the page belonging to teen actress Selena Gomez, who is the girlfriend of pop idol Justin Bieber.

Gareth Crosskey was jailed for 12 months Wednesday after pleading guilty to crimes under Britain's Computer Misuse Act. His victim wasn't identified at the time, but The Sun newspaper named her as Gomez.

The tabloid said Crosskey posted the words "Justin Bieber sucks" to her Facebook page, prompting a torrent of abuse from the singer's fans. It also said Crosskey claimed to have intercepted messages between the pair.

Britain's judicial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with office rules, confirmed Tuesday that The Sun's story was accurate.

Gomez's representatives did not immediately return emails.