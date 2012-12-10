LONDON (AP) — British police on Monday arrested another suspect in the sex abuse probe spurred by allegations against the late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of sexual offences. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a London police station for questioning and was later released on bail until January, Scotland Yard said.

Six people have been arrested while a seventh has been questioned. No one has been charged.

The arrest is the latest in Operation Yewtree, a broad investigation into child sex abuse spurred by the case of Savile, a popular BBC children's program presenter who has been accused of serial sex abuse of underage girls. Police say there may be several hundred victims of Savile, who died last year aged 84.

The Savile allegations have embarrassed the BBC, which has been accused of failing to report on investigations into Savile's alleged crimes. BBC Director-general George Entwistle was forced to resign last month over the broadcaster's handling of the scandal.