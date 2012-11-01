LONDON (AP) — The second suspect arrested in the investigation of alleged child sex abuse by the late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile and others has been released on bail.

Police said the suspect was released Friday. They would not confirm widespread British media reports that the suspect is the comedian Freddie Starr.

Starr has denied involvement in sexual abuse and had previously volunteered to speak to detectives. He has been accused by a woman who has also publicly claimed that she was abused by Savile, who died last year at age 84.

Police earlier arrested and questioned former glam rock star Gary Glitter in Savile investigation.