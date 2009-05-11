LONDON (AP) -- British tabloid darling Katie Price and her husband, Peter Andre, are splitting up after 4.5 years of marriage.

Better known to her male fans as Jordan, the 30-year-old's career kicked off in 1996 when she was picked as one of the topless models who appear daily in The Sun newspaper.

It went on to include reality television, a host of product endorsement deals and a series of breast enhancement surgeries all of which have made her one of the most recognized women in Britain.

Price married the 36-year-old pop singer following their joint appearance on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" in 2004. The pair had two children together: Junior and Princess Tiamii.

Price has a third child, Harvey, from a previous relationship with soccer player Dwight Yorke.