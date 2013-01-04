Billboard -- The first round of artists for this year's supersized Ultra Music Festival has been announced, with titans of electronic dance music including deadmau5, Tiësto and David Guetta all on board to play both weekends of the Miami event. As previously reported, Swedish House Mafia have chosen Ultra as the final show of their "One Last Tour."

Downtown Miami's Bayfront Park will play host to Ultra over the weekends of March 15-17 and March 22-24. It's the first year of the expanded festival.

Other DJs scheduled to perform include Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Bassnectar, Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Kaskade, Knife Party and Richie Hawtin. Live sets by Boys Noize, Crystal Castles, Hot Chip, Matt & Kim and Yeasayer are also on tap.

More DJs and live acts will be announced in a "phase 2" announcement coming soon. A limited amount of tickets are still available at the festival's website.

Ultra is the centerpiece of Miami Music Week and this edition marks the festival's 15-year anniversary.

Last year's festival featured headliner performances from EDM heavyweights David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Kaskade, but the biggest moment came courtesy of Madonna, who made a surprise appearance with then-newcomer Avicii.

PHASE 1 LINEUP:

DJs:

Above & Beyond Afrojack Armin van Burren Avicii Bassnectar Calvin Harris Carl Cox David Guetta Fatboy Slim Kaskade Knife Party Richie Hawtin Swedish House Mafia Tiësto Live Acts:

The Bloody Beetroots Booka Shade Boys Noize Crystal Castles deadmau5 Disclosure DJ Fresh (Live) Hot Chip Major Lazer Matt & Kim Modestep Rudimental Thievery Corporation Yeasayer Arenas:

A State Of Trance 600 Arena Carl Cox and Friends Arena Mixmag Arena Space Ibiza

