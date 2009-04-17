Entertainment Tonight -- Uma Thurman could be close to marrying her multimillionaire fiancé Arpad Busson, reports People.com.

Sources tell the Web site that wedding plans might unfold as soon as Saturday. The site says that this week, the couple retreated to the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, where they've been seen at a luxury resort. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot in Eleuthera just last year.

Couples have to be in the Bahamas for at least 48 hours in order to get a marriage license from the Registrar General, the site adds.

Thurman, 38, and Busson, 46, got engaged last June. The 'Kill Bill' beauty's first marriage with actor Gary Oldman ended in divorce in 1992. She was also married to Ethan Hawke (with whom she has two children) until their 2004 divorce.