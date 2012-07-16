NEW YORK (AP) -- It's a girl for Uma Thurman and her financier boyfriend.

Thurman's representative confirmed on Monday that the actress gave birth. She did not release details, including the baby's name.

Thurman, 42, has two older children, 13-year-old Maya Ray and 10-year-old Levon Roan, with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. This is her first with financier Arpad Busson.

Busson has two sons with Elle Macpherson.