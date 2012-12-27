My oh my, Maya's growing up!

Like many other celebs (including Mariah Carey) Uma Thurman has been spending the holiday week in ritzy Aspen, Colo. And on Christmas Eve, the Oscar-nominated actress, 42, went for a walk as the snow began to fall, taking in the scenery alongside Maya Thurman-Hawke, her 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest kids

And, wearing a knit cap, wooly jacket and skinny jeans, the blonde, leggy teen bears more than a passing resemblance to her famous mom, a fashion model before her acting career took off. Also along for the Christmastime stroll: Financier Arpad Busson, father to Thurman's third child, 5-month-old daughter Luna. (The baby's full name is Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.) Little Luna and Levon, Thurman's 10-year-old son with Hawke, were MIA for the excursion.

PHOTOS: Quirky celeb baby names

The Kill Bill actress recently opened up to Gotham magazine about becoming a mom for the third time -- and how age has definitely brought her some calm and wisdom.

PHOTOS: Stars who became moms after age 40

"When I was younger and became a mother, I didn't think I could do anything else; I was completely overwhelmed," Thurman said. "I felt guilty and afraid about working, guilty and afraid about not working. It's very overwhelming for a younger person, which is why it's awesome to get to have another baby when you're grown up."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Uma Thurman, Lookalike Daughter Maya, 14, Stroll Through Snow in Aspen: Picture