Uma Thurman, Lookalike Daughter Maya, 14, Stroll Through Snow in Aspen: Picture
My oh my, Maya's growing up!
Like many other celebs (including Mariah Carey) Uma Thurman has been spending the holiday week in ritzy Aspen, Colo. And on Christmas Eve, the Oscar-nominated actress, 42, went for a walk as the snow began to fall, taking in the scenery alongside Maya Thurman-Hawke, her 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.
And, wearing a knit cap, wooly jacket and skinny jeans, the blonde, leggy teen bears more than a passing resemblance to her famous mom, a fashion model before her acting career took off. Also along for the Christmastime stroll: Financier Arpad Busson, father to Thurman's third child, 5-month-old daughter Luna. (The baby's full name is Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.) Little Luna and Levon, Thurman's 10-year-old son with Hawke, were MIA for the excursion.
The Kill Bill actress recently opened up to Gotham magazine about becoming a mom for the third time -- and how age has definitely brought her some calm and wisdom.
"When I was younger and became a mother, I didn't think I could do anything else; I was completely overwhelmed," Thurman said. "I felt guilty and afraid about working, guilty and afraid about not working. It's very overwhelming for a younger person, which is why it's awesome to get to have another baby when you're grown up."
