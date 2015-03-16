How's that for a bikini body!

Uma Thurman showed that she's still got it. "The Slap" star was spotted rocking a red bikini, looking lean and toned as she frolicked around in the crystal clear water in St. Barts on March 15, 2015.

RELATED: Stars goofing around on the set

Her three children in tow, Uma, 44, seemed to relish in her fit body and the scenic surroundings. The actress playfully bodysurfed in the ocean, her arms spread out as she glided through the water before the waves crashed down on her.

RELATED: Ethan Hawk's life in pictures

Later, she played with her kids on the beach and was even spotted doing a somersault in the sand.

RELATED: "Pulp Fiction": Where are they now?

Just earlier this month, Uma told Hello! magazine that she has no qualms with aging. "I'm enjoying getting older, because I feel I didn't appreciate being pretty when I was younger. I felt terrible."