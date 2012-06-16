US Weekly

Time to celebrate baby number three!

Family and friends threw third-time mom-to-be Uma Thurman an intimate baby shower in NYC on Thursday.

A source told Us Weekly the party was hosted by Thurman's half-sister Taya Thurman at her apartment. "Taya threw a wonderful, sweet party -- it was exactly what you'd hope your baby shower would be," the source said.

Thurman's friend Debra Messing and her "Smash" co-star/real-life beau Will Chase were amongst the 25 guests in attendance.

"It was a baby pink elephant theme, so everything was around that," the source told Us. "They had little pink elephant cookies for everybody to take home."

Us broke the news in February that Thurman, 42, was expecting with financier Arpad Busson, 49. After calling off their engagement in 2009, the couple reunited last year.

"Uma was definitely not planning on having another kid. It was a surprise," the source says. "But she's over the moon about it, very excited."

The actress is already the mother of daughter Maya, 13, and son Levon, 10, with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

