NEW YORK (AP) -- Uma Thurman's stalker has been charged in New York City with trying to contact the actress again.

Jack Jordan was arraigned Friday on charges of stalking and criminal contempt for violating a restraining order. He was then sent to jail pending his next court date, scheduled for Wednesday.

Jordan pleaded not guilty in front of the same judge who warned the 39-year-old he'd go to jail if he tried to contact her again. He was convicted in 2008 of stalking the Oscar-nominated actress.

Prosecutors say he made several calls to the "Kill Bill" actress in late October. He was arrested shortly before Thanksgiving at his family's home in North Potomac, Md.

The former psychiatric patient had been sentenced to three years' probation. He was told not to try to contact Thurman for five years.

