NEW YORK (AP) -- Uma Thurman's stalker wants a New York court to pare down new charges accusing him of violating a court order by trying to contact the actress again.

Jack Jordan's lawyer told a court Wednesday that the former psychiatric patient shouldn't be facing a felony criminal contempt charge.

He says Jordan is not accused of threatening the "Kill Bill" star — just of trying to talk to her. Jordan contests the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

A judge is weighing the argument. In 2008, Jordan was convicted of stalking and harassing Thurman.

Prosecutors note that with his new arrest, Jordan is accused of stalking the actress over six years.

Her spokesman has said she won't comment on the case.