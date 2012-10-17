Uma's New Baby Name Revealed! Are You Ready?

ET Online

Three months after arriving into the world, the name of Uma Thurman's baby girl has finally been revealed, and in the pantheon of unique celebrity baby names, this one sure is a mouthful.

The rep for Uma and her fiancé Arpad Busson says in a statement to People.com, "I would like to announce Uma and Arki's daughter's name for the first time officially: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, better known to family and friends as Luna."

While the origins of each name are being kept private, the rep explains, "Each name has a special reason and meaning to her mother and father."

Luna was born on July 15, 2012.

