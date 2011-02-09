By Kat Giantis

Last month, In Touch slapped a smiling Angelina Jolie on its cover and announced, "It's Official! Baby No. 7 on the Way," claiming she and Brad Pitt had their hearts set on adopting a little girl from Namibia, the country where daughter Shiloh made her debut in 2006.

Last week, a British tabloid floated the possibility that they would add a child from Hungary to their multicultural brood, which also includes Maddox, 9, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, and 2-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

And perhaps you remember how this time last year, the A-list parents were purportedly planning to adopt from earthquake-ravaged Haiti, a rumor that was resurrected this week courtesy of the London Daily Mirror, which is convinced that the actress has fallen for a 4-year-old girl named Leah.

Angie supposedly met the tot in her role as a U.N. goodwill ambassador, and it was "love at first sight."

"Angelina's lawyers are in the process of getting an authorization so Leah can spend some time with her in America," a suspiciously chatty source is quoted as saying. "That's standard procedure -- basically they need to make sure Leah will adapt well."

According to the insider, "A lot of observers from groups such as the Red Cross are ensuring that Angelina is treated like anybody else and not fast-tracked."

If the tyke, who is said to have lost her whole family in the earthquake, "fits well" with the Brangie bunch, "She will be able to adopt her," adds the snitch.

Anyone else find this plan a little hard to believe? It boils down to telling a preschooler, "So, kid, if Mad, Zee, Pax, Shi and the twins give you the green light, you'll have a wonderful life of French chateau-inclusive luxury and limitless possibilities; if not, it's back to impoverished Haiti you go."

Brad and Angelina, who have previously been hit with rumors that they would adopt from -- deep breath -- Pakistan, the Philippines, India, New Orleans and Russia, among other places, have yet to comment on the Haiti adoption chatter, although they were quick to deny it last time around.

"I'm always open to children around the world," Jolie told CNN during her February 2010 trip to Haiti. "We're that kind of a family; Brad and I talk about that. But that's not what we're focusing on at this time, by any means. We're not here for that."

Angelina hedged her bets when asked about the possibility of lucky No. 7 in a sit-down with the July 2010 issue of Vanity Fair.

"We're not opposed to it. But we want to make sure we can give everybody special time," she explained. "We want to make sure we don't build a family so big that we don't have absolutely enough time to raise them each really well."

She also touched on the kid issue during a chat with Larry King in December, acknowledging that while they had "no plans at the moment" for more ankle-biters, "We're always open [to the idea]."

