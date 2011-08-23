Uncle Frank of 'Kimmel Show' fame dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jimmy Kimmel's Uncle Frank, who handled both security and comedy on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," has died. Frank Potenza was 77.
Bing: More on Frank Potenza
A statement from the show says Potenza died early Tuesday. Further details weren't immediately available.
The silver-haired Potenza had served as a New York City police officer for two decades and as a private security guard before Kimmel asked him to join his show in 2003. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Potenza was paired in comedy bits with Guillermo Rodriguez, a real-life parking lot security guard for the show.
More: Jimmy Fallon returning to 'SNL' as host
Potenza and his former wife, Conchetta "Chippy" Potenza, also were sent by Kimmel on comic "adventures" such as working on a dairy farm.
The Kimmel show says Potenza's "kindness and humor" will be missed by all who knew him.#inlineGalOuter{ margin-top:10px; text-align:center; } #inlineGal { background-image:url('http://entimg.msn.com/i/grandprix/inlineGalleryBg.jpg' ); background-repeat: no-repeat; height: 334px; width: 452px; padding: 14px 24px 0px 24px; } #inlineGalHed { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 7px; text-align:left; } #inlineGalImageDiv { padding: 2px; border: 1px solid #b3c9e0; width: 442px; } #inlineGalViewAll { font-size: 13px; text-align: right; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 8px; } Photos: In Memoriam 2011 View all »
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 11, 2019 These celebrity couples split in 2019
- Apr. 12, 2019 Take a look back at Jennifer Garner's life in pictures
- 20 hours ago Check out 25 celebs who fell for non-famous folks