LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jimmy Kimmel's Uncle Frank, who handled both security and comedy on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," has died. Frank Potenza was 77.

A statement from the show says Potenza died early Tuesday. Further details weren't immediately available.

The silver-haired Potenza had served as a New York City police officer for two decades and as a private security guard before Kimmel asked him to join his show in 2003. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Potenza was paired in comedy bits with Guillermo Rodriguez, a real-life parking lot security guard for the show.

Potenza and his former wife, Conchetta "Chippy" Potenza, also were sent by Kimmel on comic "adventures" such as working on a dairy farm.

The Kimmel show says Potenza's "kindness and humor" will be missed by all who knew him.