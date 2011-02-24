NEW YORK (AP) -- An urban blackout often brings out opportunistic criminals, along with neighborly camaraderie.

The second in Adam Rapp's new trio of plays, "The Hallway Trilogy, Part 2, Paraffin" is set on the hot August day of 2003's New York City blackout. The same Lower East Side tenement hall where Part 1, "Rose," took place 50 years earlier is distinctly the worse for wear.

Miraculously, the upright piano is still standing in the wide and shallow hallway, where a talented cast of new characters interacts in quirky, almost-believable ways at the off-Broadway Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre.

Rapp, who was nominated for a 2006 Pulitzer Prize for "Red Light Winter," leaves the relative gentility of "Rose," returning with "Paraffin" to his customary themes of rage, despair, vulgarity, testosterone-fueled jealousy and simmering violence. And love, some unrequited, somehow blooming amid the grittiness, nudity and frank discussions of torture.

Rapp's dense dialogue fuels the darkly humorous action, as tension builds during the summer afternoon through various hallway encounters, which was artfully designed by Beowulf Boritt.

Other than an unnecessarily protracted scene dealing with adult excrement, Daniel Aukin has nicely directed the busy actions of the 10 residents and visitors whose lives intersect more fully as the day wears on.

William Apps is very good as whiny, thieving, drug-addict Denny, a sad-sack musician who just can't kick his bad habits. Julianne Nicholson is touching as his fed-up wife, Margo, who long ago stopped trusting him, though she may still love him.

The third wheel in this relationship is Denny's obnoxious, wheelchair-bound brother, Lucas, (Jeremy Strong) a young veteran who was crippled by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Strong seethes with anger as Lucas, who takes bitter pleasure in unsettling everybody with his constant insults, except Margo.

Nick Lawson artfully plays Leshik, a menacing, Polish money-collection enforcer, with a chillingly casual enthusiasm for both discussing and performing his vile work.

Stories develop around other characters, including Kevin, the decent, friendly superintendent, well-played by Danny Mastrogiorgio. Kevin has a crush on Margo's resourceful friend Dena, (an insouciant Sue Jean Kim.) Marty, an older gay man portrayed with depth and weary poignance by Guy Boyd, is the neighbor who kindly lets Lucas board with him, despite his rudeness.

The distinctive dialogue and acting skills on display in "Paraffin" establish the characters so thoroughly that, when the play continues in dim post-blackout lighting, the audience can still relate to the partially-invisible actors (carefully lit by Tyler Micoleau) as they converse during an impromptu, candle-lit party. The melodramatic ending is not unexpected, though quite abrupt.

"Paraffin" can be enjoyed on its own or with the other two plays, which are performing in repertory through March 20.

Online: http://www.rattlestick.org