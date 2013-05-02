LONDON (AP) — The only known surviving example of the German Dornier Do 17 bomber known as the "flying pencil" is to be salvaged from its watery grave in the English Channel.

The RAF Museum says the challenging operation will be the biggest recovery of its kind.

Museum director Peter Dye said Friday the recovered bomber will be put on display in London next to a British bomber that had also been shot down during the Battle of Britain during World War II.

He said the bomber is roughly 60 feet (30 meters) below the surface and that bringing it to the surface intact will be tricky.

Experts say the bomber, which was discovered underwater by divers five years ago, is remarkably undamaged despite the passage of time.