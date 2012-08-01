They totally went for it!

The just-released trailer for Paperboy delivers on much of the hype about the over-the-top, pulpy flick starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

PHOTOS: Nicole's marriage to Tom Cruise

Set in the 1960s, the dark, twisted film -- reviled by some at the Cannes Film Festival -- stars Efron and Matthew McConaughey as two brothers investigating the case of a death row inmate played by John Cusack. Kidman, 45, plays a trashy, bleach-blonde woman obsessed with marrying Cusack -- who seduces Efron in the process of the flick.

PHOTOS: Zac now and then

In one scene from the breathless clip, Kidman has stripped down to a black bra and underwear as she straddles a topless Efron (wearing boxers) in bed. Another much talked-about scene features Kidman dancing in the rain with Efron -- who's wearin gjust tighty-whities.

"I've been looking as an actor for something raw and more dangerous in terms of performances, and then this came along," Kidman has said of the role.

PHOTOS: How Nicole's face has changed

Efron was just as stoked to stretch the limits of his craft -- particularly alongside Kidman. "I have been in love with her for a long time, since Moulin Rouge. It was the best opportunity in the world for me, and I loved every moment."

Watch the trailer now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Underwear-Clad Nicole Kidman Straddles Zac Efron in Paperboy Trailer