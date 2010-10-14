Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2010 Inspirational Country Music Awards on Thursday (14Oct10) night after picking up a top honour.

The former American Idol winner's hit track Temporary Home was named Inspirational Video Of The Year at the Nashville, Tennessee prizegiving, which celebrates artists who perform Christian and inspirational country music.

Meanwhile, Christian trio Point Of Grace landed the Entertainer Of The Year prize, singer Tommy Brandt took the top male vocalist trophy for the second consecutive year and Mary James picked up Female Vocalist Of The Year.

It was an extra special night for Craig Morgan - he accepted the Mainstream Country Artist Of The Year honour and Mainstream Inspirational Song for This Ain't Nothin'.

And on the Hollywood front, Sandra Bullock's Oscar-winning film The Blind Side was handed the title of Faith, Family And Country Movie Of The Year.