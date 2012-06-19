LONDON (AP) -- Carrie Underwood is all about the music, not politics.

Yet the 29-year-old country music star has found herself in a media storm after voicing support for gay marriage.

In an interview with British newspaper The Independent, Underwood, who is married, was quoted as saying she believes everyone should have the right to love. She also noted that her church was gay-friendly and it wasn't her job to judge people.

Hugely popular in the U.S., Underwood's comments created a backlash online from those angry with her stance.

Speaking in London, Underwood was uncomfortable revisiting the subject and said she was staying away from reading the reactions.

"I was asked a difficult question in the last five minutes of an interview and I answered it the best way I knew how, and after that I do what I do and I love making music and I generally try to stay out of any kind of controversy," she told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday.

That said, Underwood is a former "American Idol" and Grammy winner who knows what she says will be heard.

"The role-model word is really scary to me, because no matter what happens in your life, something you do, wear, say, sing, whatever — somebody somewhere is probably not going to like it too well," she said. "I just really try hard to do what I do and try to be nice to people and make great music and if people think they can look up to that, that's wonderful. If not, that's OK too."

The American star is in the U.K. to win over English hearts with her music. Her latest album, "Blown Away," is her first actual British release. She's also playing a sold-out show Thursday at London's Royal Albert Hall that will feature her latest material as well as older hits like "Before He Cheats."

She's promising a laid-back show, compared to past American gigs which had flying pick-up trucks on the stage.

The Oklahoma-born star has been to London before but just on a tourist trip to see the sights.

"I didn't sign autographs or anything then, nobody was coming to hear me sing, this is a definite difference this time round," she said.

Underwood hopes breaking into the U.K. market will in some way rebalance the flood of successful English acts like Adele, One Direction and The Wanted who are taking over the American charts.

"We're kind of being invaded right now, in the U.S, in a good way," she said. "I do think it would be really cool if I were loved and accepted here, that's the hope for this week."