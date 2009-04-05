LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Carrie Underwood took top honors Sunday night at the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, becoming the first woman in nearly a decade to be named entertainer the year by breaking Kenny Chesney's streak of four wins.

Not since the Dixie Chicks won in 2000 has a woman held that title, and Underwood joins them in elite company: It's only the seventh time the women of country were represented in the 39 years the academy has been bestowing the award.

"I've had a lot of good moments in the past four years. This one takes the cake," the tearful former "American Idol" champ said. "Thank you God, thank you fans, thank you to ACM for nominating me in the first place. I never thought I'd be nominated and never thought I'd win. I'm shaking. I don't know what to say."

With the win, Underwood, who also won top female vocalist for the third straight time, broke Chesney's four-year win streak and denied him the chance to tie Alabama's five years of dominance in the category. Besides Underwood, the women to win included Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and the Dixie Chicks. Each won only once.

Chesney kissed Underwood as she walked up to accept the honor.

Taylor Swift, another young woman dominating not only country music but the entire industry, won album of the year for her sophomore disc "Fearless." Both of Swift's albums have topped the 3 million mark a rare feat in today's music industry. She's connected with fans both young and old with her intensely personal songs, which she writes usually on her own or with a co-writer.

"A lot of people who know me know if you talk to me more than 5 minutes I'm probably going to write a song about you," Swift said, going on to thank characters in her songs such as Tim McGraw and Romeo.

Other winners included Jamey Johnson, Sugarland and Julianne Hough, but the evening's most memorable moments came during performances.

Trace Adkins performed "'Til the Last Shot's Fired," a somber salute to U.S. troops, with the West Point Glee Club in honor of the servicemen and women. The performance was introduced by Lt. Andrew Kinard, who had been wounded. He told the crowd, "As you listen to this song, please consider that it's not about the war, it's about the warrior."

John Rich's angry anthem "Shuttin' Detroit Down" also stirred the crowd.

"I'd like to dedicate this song tonight to all the hard-working, tax-paying Americans from coast to coast who love this country as much as I do," Rich said to the audience while holding a guitar tagged with the sticker "Made in the U.S.A."

"We wrote this song specifically for you," he said before launching into his searing song that feeds into taxpayer resentment about the bailouts on Wall Street.

Other performances included teen sensation Miley Cyrus, dancing atop a high staircase on stage; Heidi Newfield singing "Johnny and June," inspired by the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, around a ring of fire; and Underwood in a burgundy dress so overwhelming that it took up most of the stage.

"Can I borrow that?" host Reba McEntire quipped afterward.

Newcomer Johnson beat out veterans like George Strait and Brad Paisley in nabbing the night's first honor, song of the year, for his poignant hit about an old man looking back on his life, "In Color."

"Thanks to my band for going in on an off day and producing an off record," Johnson quipped in a brief acceptance speech.

Adkins also won single of the year for his heartfelt hit "You're Gonna Miss This." The deep-voiced singer said the song, about how people want to grow up and move on with life when they should slow down and enjoy the moment more, was very personal to him, but he didn't think others would relate to it. When his label said they were going to release it as a single, he said, "Go ahead. Nobody's going play it."

"I'm glad I'm an idiot," Adkins cracked. "Thank you very much."

Swift had four nominations going into Sunday's show, but got a special honor as McEntire presented her with a special ACM Crystal Milestone Award for bringing so many young people to country music.

Sugarland broke Brooks & Dunn's lock on the vocal duo award, while "Dancing with the Stars" champ Hough took the top new artist trophy during Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards.

Strait and Brad Paisley led all nominees with six. Paisley was linked up by video from Nashville, where his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley is expecting their second child, and accepted the trophy for male vocalist of the year from there.

"I wish I could be there but I didn't want to take the chance of missing the birth of our next child. I hope you understand," he said.

Jamie Foxx introduced Strait's performance of "Troubadour," and joked that the country scene was getting more diverse.

"Things are changing," Foxx said, mentioning his repeat appearance at the ACMs and Darius Rucker's success on the country charts. "(An) African-American singing country. Things are changing. Got a black man running the country. Things are changing. ... I mean what's next, white people going to Tyler Perry movies?"

