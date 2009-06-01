By Melissa Hunter

Kim Kardashian is altering Beyonce's motto to, "If you liked it, then you shoulda put the ring I picked out for myself on it."

The Sun Times reports that Kim told E! Online she's ready to show boyfriend Reggie the exact kind of ring she wants. She says, "It's just easier. Isn't it easy if someone's like, 'This is exactly what I want.' It'll make your life so easy."

She makes a valid point. In general, men could use all the information girls can give them about what they want. Otherwise you end up with a toaster for an anniversary present and an X-Box for your birthday.

Kim has notified her Kardash-Kounterparts (i.e. Kourtney and Khloe) of her rings of choice in the event that Bush goes to the sisters when he's ready to pop the queston (and since this is all carefully publicized, we're guessing he should).

Kourtney says, "She found one the other day and she was like, "It's only $20 million.'"

Sadly enough, we really can't tell if she's exaggerating or completely serious. Either way, Reggie, you've been alerted. Start saving those endorsement deal checks.