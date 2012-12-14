MIAMI (AP) — Univision will air a 28-hour telethon featuring Hispanic musicians and television personalities to support children with disabilities, cancer and autism in the United States.

The first annual "TeletonUSA" begins airing at 10 p.m. Friday and runs until 2 a.m. Sunday. It will feature more than 100 Latino stars including Gloria Estefan, Paulina Rubio and Miguel Bose. Viewers will also listen to inspiring stories and personal testimonies.

"Sabado Gigante" host Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, will host the event. Kreutzberger started the first "Teleton" in Chile in 1978 and designed it after the MDA telethons hosted by Jerry Lewis.

Univision hopes to raise millions of dollars for construction of a new rehabilitation center in the United States.

__

Online at: http://www.univision.com/TeletonUSA