Unlucky Celebs

By Drew Mackie and Chris Gardner

OK, forgive us for implying that celebs are unlucky when they, by virtue of being rich and famous, already won the lottery of life. Now strain to imagine luck in terms of celebrity life, and then consider the following people who might want to be especially careful the next time they spot a black cat crossing the street.

Reese Witherspoon

Acting chops, mainstream appeal, attractive family -- Reese may seem like she has it all, but she lacks one thing: physical grace. Take these photos -- of her after a car accident, with a foot brace and with a finger splint, all taken it the span of a year --- and join us in wishing better luck, injury-wise, in 2013. She's one of the good ones, after all.