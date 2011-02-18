By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston is scaling down and moving on. People magazine reports that she's vacating her meticulously remodeled, Architectural Digest-featured Beverly Hills estate.

For the bracing asking price of $42 million, you can sleep in the same spot where the actress, 42, once laid her perfectly coiffed head, and gaze out at the same sweeping view of Los Angeles that she stared at while tearfully contemplating Brad Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie (OK, we made up that last part, but you get the idea).

To keep the looky-loos to a minimum, the 9,000-square-foot hillside showplace is being offered privately through an "elite group of realtors," so forget about hitting an open house to check out Jen's medicine cabinet and bookshelf.

The A-lister plunked down $13.5 million for the single-level mansion in 2006, a year after parting ways with Pitt, and she invested more than two years and a substantial chunk of change making it over into a Zen-like, eco-friendly retreat that she christened Ohana, after the Hawaiian concept of extended family.

"I entertain for a living, and I entertain," she explained to the March 2010 issue of Architectural Digest, which featured an extended spread of her airy, Balinese-influenced digs (click through the pics at left for a peek). "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

In addition to creating a game room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitted-out kitchen complete with pizza oven, Aniston, in what we like to think of as a nod to her solo status, converted the formerly his-and-hers master suite baths into one big and decadent spa room with a soaking tub.

The home, she said, is "like a big hug."

So, why is Jennifer letting go of a house that is so much a reflection of herself (and her bank account)? The idea came to her after she woke up in a muddle during a trip last summer to London.

"I couldn't sleep, and I knew I really needed to simplify my life," she recently revealed to People. "And along with that came the thought, 'I should sell my house.' I was like, 'Wait, I just built it; it was like my heart, my project, my love,' but I had the realization that it is just too much for me. I'm not this person."

Aniston, who also has a cozier Los Angeles pad she bought in 1994, the same year "Friends" debuted, said she's looking for "little spots" in her native New York, although one property she's rumored to have toured is anything but cramped.

Jen apparently took a shine to a prewar, four-bedroom, four-bath West Village duplex. The asking price: $14,950,000. If you don't mind a little drool on your keyboard, check out the real estate porn here.

