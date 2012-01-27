STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Mamma Mia, here they go again.

ABBA fans will soon again be saying "Thank you for the music" with the release of a new track on a special edition of the disbanded 70's pop group's "The Visitors" album.

The album, including new track "From a Twinkling Star to a Passing Angel," is the first official new release by the Swedish group in 18 years.

Universal Music Group spokeswoman Mia Segolsson said Friday that the special edition of "The Visitors" — originally released in 1981 — will be available in stores from April 23.

ABBA — Agnetha Faeltskog, Benny Andersson, Bjoern Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — split in 1982. The band has never reunited.

Known for catchy hits in the 70s and 80s — such as "Dancing Queen," `'Money, Money, Money" — ABBA have sold 400 million records worldwide.