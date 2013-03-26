Unsolicited advice for married couples

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Just to be clear: Wonderwall hasn't officially earned our marriage counseling certification just yet, but in honor of Tyler Perry's "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor," which hits theaters on March 29, we're offering some unsolicited advice to a few of Hollywood's starriest married couples. Keep reading for our advice to Khloe and Lamar, Blake and Ryan, Ben and Jen, and more!

RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben, we're super-happy for you: "Argo" was awesome, and you totally deserved that Oscar. Plus, your acceptance speech was one of the cutest things we've ever heard. But now we think it's time for you to relax and play Mr. Mom for a little bit. Your wife has been so supportive, and now she deserves to take the spotlight. We miss one of our favorite leading ladies, and we expect her next upcoming film, "Dallas Buyers Club," to be a major contender during awards season next year. We only hope you can take a backseat to her career as selflessly as she did for yours throughout 2012.