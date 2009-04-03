Entertainment Tonight -- After her adoption application was denied in Malawi today, Madonna plans to take further action in the proceedings.

According to the Associated Press, Madonna's lawyer says the star will appeal the rejection of her bid to adopt a 3-year-old girl in Malawi. Her lawyer tells the AP that he has "filed notice for appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal," but that a date has not been set.

A judge in Malawi denied the adoption application earlier today because prospective parents must be residents of the country for a period of 18 - 24 months, the Associated Press reports.

