A shocking photo of Bobbi Kristina doing drugs showed up on Instagram, but she claims she didn't post it.

Whitney Houston's 21-year-old daughter tweeted on Tuesday: "I've never posted any photo of me doing anything ! This is someone trying to tarnish and make a horrible name for MYSELf. People are insane."

In the Instagram pic shared on Monday, a person that looks like Bobbi Kristina is seen lighting up what looks to be a bong. Explaining the reasons for sharing the photo, the caption reads: "This picture may be inappropriate but I want to make a connection with you all. Don't worry this picture isn't recent just hear me out. Do you know what I feel? I feel strange I can't feel any pain anymore. I don't take any drugs as of recently. Things just happened. But then there is some situation that force me to do things and the impact I'll feel pain. I did and I do. I was hurt."

The caption continues: "People kinda expect more from me. But I can't. I have lost my sense. It just happened. Then here we go again I'm in the same pain. I'm hurt. I'm trying to. I really do. But I know that I'm hurt and in pain but I can feel it but I don't know what it is. What do I really do? God, Help me ignore and rebuke what these demons are saying, in Jesus Name. Amen."

Houston passed away at 48 due to drowning on February 11, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton. Drugs were thought to have been a contributor to her death.

This Instagram post comes after Bobbi Kristina lashed out at Angela Bassett for not considering casting her to play the role of her mother in the Lifetime biopic, Whitney and Bobby, of which Bassett is directing. "Ha MsAng 'bassketcase' has such a damn nerve my lord, at least the world doesn't mistake me for the wrong sex…she has some #XtraEquipment," she tweeted.

She later added: "When I win my first Grammy or Oscar, *Shrugs* hmm whichever comes 1st, I'll be sure 2shout URname out b*tch! Hah UrTestResults = Male. Lmao."

