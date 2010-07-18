Zsa Zsa Gabor is currently in surgery. Read on for details.

The 93-year-old Hollywood icon is undergoing a hip replacement surgery, which is expected to take four hours. Her devoted husband Prince Frederic Von Anhalt tells ET that doctors told him Gabor has a 50/50 chance of surviving the surgery, although her vital signs were stable going into the procedure.

Gabor was watching "Jeopardy" in her Bel Air, Calif. home on Saturday when she reached to answer the phone and fell out of bed, said publicist John Blanchette. An ambulance was called by Gabor's husband, who says he heard his wife scream after she fell.

Blanchette said several bones were broken in the fall, but he didn't provide other details of her injuries.

The star -- who appeared in such films as 'Moulin Rouge,' 'Lili' and 'Touch of Evil' -- has rarely been seen in public since a 2002 car accident which left her partially paralyzed.

Keep checking back here for the latest on Gabor's health.

Related stories: Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Sets the Record Straight Zsa Zsa Gabor Returns Home After Surgery