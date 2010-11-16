LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Brandy earned a perfect score for her Argentine tango on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars," only to learn Tuesday it would be her final dance in the competition.

The 31-year-old singer and actress was eliminated from the hit ABC dance-off just before next week's final showdown for the mirrorball trophy.

She was speechless when host Tom Bergeron said she would be leaving the show. Professional dancer Derek Hough, who is headed to the finals with his celebrity partner Jennifer Grey, didn't hide his surprise at her dismissal: His jaw dropped.

Brandy, who collected 57 points out of 60 on Monday, was pitted against Bristol Palin, who earned 53 points, for a spot in the finals.

Judges' scores are combined with viewer votes to determine which couple is ousted each week.