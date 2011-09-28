Us Exclusive: Meet Alyssa Milano's Baby Son Milo Thomas!

alyssa milano baby

Who's the boss?

For Alyssa Milano, it's her 5-week-old son, Milo Thomas Bugliari. In the new Us Weekly -- on stands now -- the 38-year-old first-time mom opens up about her and hubby David Bugliari's bundle of joy.

"Everything is going so well," she gushes. "David told me, 'It's like you were dropped off from Planet Mom!' I said, 'No, he's such a great baby, he's just making me look good!'"

The actress, who next stars in "New Year's Eve" (in theaters Dec. 9) tells Us she loves watching Bugliari and Milo interact. "There is nothing like seeing the man you love with your child," she says. "The other day David was carrying him in a BabyBjorn while making work phone calls! It was so sweet and beautiful."

For more on Alyssa's labor, Milo's milestones so far, how she's staying nanny-free and much more, check out the new Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday!

