NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's poet laureate, Natasha Trethewey, has been appointed to a second one-year term.

The Library of Congress was set to announce Trethewey's reappointment Monday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning poet met with members of the public over the past year and published a poetry collection in the fall.

In her second term, she will collaborate with PBS senior correspondent Jeffrey Brown and the NewsHour's poetry series on reports about poetry and society from around the country. Her next term begins in September.

The 47-year-old Trethewey is also poet laureate in her native Mississippi, where she is serving a four-year term.

She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for her collection "Native Guard."