WASHINGTON (AP) -- If you're hunting royal wedding souvenirs on the U.S. side the pond, the Postal Service is there for you.

Britain's Royal Mail issued special stamps for the wedding and American postal authorities are offering them as part of a commemorative packet.

The British stamps can't be used on mail in this country, but collectors wouldn't be doing that anyway.

The Royal Wedding Presentation Pack sells for $7.95. It includes a miniature set of the stamps, which feature two official engagement photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and a brochure with color photos and the story of how the couple met

Also available are the commemorative stamp sheet alone or an envelope with some of the stamps and a special postmark. They're sold through http://www.usps.com/shop or by calling 800-782-6724.