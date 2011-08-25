Us Weekend Guide: My Babysitter's a Vampire Is a Family Favorite!
Edward Cullen isn't the only vampire lighting up the screen!
Disney's hit show My Babysitter's a Vampire follows Ethan Morgan (Matthew Knight) who learns that his babysitter Sarah (Vanessa Morgan) is a vampire. Ethan's BFF Benny (Atticus Mitchell) is a spellmaster, and the three battle the supernatural forces taking over their school.
Two back-to-back episodes of My Babysitter's a Vampire air on the Disney channel Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
Another option for some weekend fun that doesn't require leaving the couch? Tom and Jerry: The Wizard of Oz was released on DVD Tuesday. The feuding house pets take a magical journey in their own fun-filled take on L. Frank Baum's timeless classic.
If you're up for a trip to the movies, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D (starring Jessica Alba) is still in theaters. The Smurfs -- starring Neil Patrick Harris -- is still showing nationwide as well.
