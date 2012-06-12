Lights, camera, glam!

Selected as the winner of Us Weekly and Honda CR-V's "Leap Onto the A-List" contest, reader Sarah Zelmanowitz received an A-list wardrobe and beauty makeover, and got photographed at a celeb-style photo shoot that will be featured in an upcoming issue of Us Weekly.

"I really appreciate the honor to be Us Weekly's winner. I am such a huge fan of the magazine -- I subscribe and read it cover to cover every week," Zelmanowitz -- who submitted the No. 1 item on her Leap List: getting dolled up at a photo shoot -- says. "Working part-time and being a full-time mom can be stressful and demanding, so having this opportunity to get this royal treatment for myself is very much needed!"

The pampering session comes at the right time for the Far Rockaway, N.Y. mom. "I barely have time to put on my makeup every morning, while getting my two kids off to school and rushing to work," our winner explains. "Getting the time to relax and be pampered is a real treat!"

For more on Zelmanowitz's A-list makeover, pick up the July 16 issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands July 6.

