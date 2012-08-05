Disclaimer: The 2012 London Olympic events take place five hours ahead of US EST, but Us Weekly is reporting the results as they happen and before they air on NBC during primetime hours.

Usain still reigns!

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won the gold medal once again in the 100-meter dash at the London Olympics on Sunday -- successfully defending his title from Beijing, and setting a new Olympic record with 9.63 seconds.

The 25-year-old crossed the finish line wagging his right index figure, and did a victory lap in which he gave high-fives to fans in stands chanting "Usain! Usain!"; he even did a somersault!

The 6-foot-5 champ set world records in Beijing, winning gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. At Sunday's race, he bested Jamaican teammate Yohan Blake, who won the silver at 9.75 seconds, and American Justin Gaitlin, who won the bronze with 9.79 seconds.

Fellow Americans Tyson Gay and Ryan Bailey placed just out of medal contention, finishing in fourth and fifth place.

